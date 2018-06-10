Microsoft Xbox at E3 2018: New Xbox coming, Halo Infinite, Gears 5, Fallout 76 and more

Microsoft's got a new Halo for you.

The hit Xbox action series starring the super-human Master Chief in his latest adventure to save the galaxy was teased Sunday during the company's press conference here at the Electronic Entertainment Expo. Phil Spencer, Microsoft's head of Xbox, said it will be the character's "greatest adventure" yet, though the company didn't say much more than that, nor when it will be released. The game will be called Halo Infinite.

The new game was the the tip of an iceberg of announcements around 50 games and 20 exclusives designed to show the gaming world its Xbox is the gaming device to buy, even if it's not the most popular.

To emphasize that, the company wowed attendees at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles with a series of announcements about plans for its most popular franchises, including the Gears of War space shooting epic and its hit Cuphead and Ori adventures games.

And if that's not enough, Microsoft also pre-announced its next Xbox console, which it said teams were "deep into architecting" the next device, though it didn't give a timetable for such an effort. The company also said it's building a new streaming service, designed to allow gamers to play on an Xbox, PC or phone.

"The world of gaming is on a historic growth path," Spencer said. "In this significant moment, we are constantly challenging ourselves to where we can take gaming next."

The message throughout that Microsoft wanted to tell fans was that it hears them. The company has been criticized for its lack of new compelling exclusive new games, something Nintendo and Sony have been successful with over the past few years. The top recently released games list on CNET sister game-review aggregating site Metacritic, for example, include Sony's recently released God of War epic and Nintendo's recent update for Donkey Kong. While Microsoft does have some popular exclusive games of its own, like Halo and Gears of War, the criticism has grown louder.

The press conference was also the first time fans were told details about the highly anticipated new Fallout 76 post-apocalyptic adventure game from Bethesda Software. The new game, whose release date will likely be announced Sunday evening at Bethesda's own press conference, is set shortly after a nuclear war that wipes out much of civilization around the world.

Excited gamers will likely learn more about that game during Bethesda's upcoming press conference Sunday evening.

For the complete list of games Microsoft announced, head to GameSpot.

The E3 press conference schedule



Saturday, June 9

Electronic Arts announced that its upcoming Battlefield 5 game will take on Fortnite. It also unveiled a new Star Wars game, called "Fallen Jedi," and a release date for its Anthem online epic. [ Read our recap here



Sunday, June 10

Bethesda -- 6:30 p.m. PT (9:30 p.m. ET) [How to watch the livestream]



Monday, June 11

Tuesday, June 12

Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET) [How to watch the livestream]

