Microsoft Windows 11 launch: How to watch live here on June 24

One of the most used pieces of software on the planet is about to get an upgrade. Microsoft is set to announce a new version of its Windows software on Thursday, with a reported new look as well as upgrades under the hood. The new update, believed to be called Windows 11, comes six years after the last iteration, Windows 10, was first released.

Early leaks suggest the new Windows 11 look will include subtle pastel-like color schemes, rounded corners and airy alert sounds. It'll have little widget programs to tell you the weather or track a shipped package. Its iconic start menu, typically shoved to the left side of the task bar at the bottom of the screen, will migrate to the middle, with app icons arranged in the center next to it, seemingly inspired by a smartphone, tablet or Apple Mac computer.

When Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella teased the new Windows software to app developers last month, he touched on the tone the upgrade will set. "When storefronts closed ... you helped us reimagine where humanity can go and what we can do, transcending time and even space -- and it's just the beginning," he said.

The new version of Windows is launching at an unusual time for the tech industry. Despite chip and other supply shortages, analysts estimate that laptop and desktop computers may see their highest-ever sales this year. In many ways, that'll make Windows an answer to the new hybrid work life many people are pushing toward now.

Microsoft will announce its newest version of Windows on Thursday, June 24, at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST / June 25, 1 a.m. AEST (sorry, Australia).

