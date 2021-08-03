Microsoft will require proof of COVID vaccination to enter its offices

James Martin/CNET

Microsoft on Tuesday became the latest tech company to say it'll require proof of vaccination for employees and others entering its campuses in the United States. The tech giant also moved the reopening date for its US offices from Sept. 7 to Oct. 4, following similar moves from Apple and Google.

The moves come as the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 spreads globally.

"As we have done since the beginning of the pandemic, we continue to closely track new developments and adapt our plans as this situation evolves, keeping employee health and safety top of mind," a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement emailed to CNET. "Starting in September, we'll also require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors, and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the US."

The company will have a process to accommodate employees "who have a medical condition or other protected reason, such as religion, which prevents them from getting vaccinated," while caregivers of immunosuppressed people or parents of children who are too young to get vaccinated can continue to work from home until January.