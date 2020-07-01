Microsoft will let you demo over 75 upcoming Xbox One games in your living room

The Game Bakers

Originally meant to take place in June, E3 was one of the first big conventions to be canceled as the coronavirus spread throughout the world. Gamescom and various PAX events have followed suit. As previous weeks have shown, companies are still able to announce games and create hype without E3, but one of the best parts of game conventions is the ability to play the titles that developers reveal. You need a physical show floor to be able to do that, right?

Wrong.

In a Tuesday blog post, Microsoft announced the Summer Game Fest, a nebulously-named event that's more exciting than it sounds. Between July 21 and 27, Xbox One owners will be able to play demos for "between 75 and 100" upcoming Xbox One games.

Eight of these were revealed on Tuesday: Destroy All Humans!, Haven, Hellpoint, Skatebird, The Vale, Raji: An Ancient Epic, Welcome to Elk and Cris Tales. Xbox marketing manager Glenn Gregory said in the blog post that the remaining games will be named closer to July 21.

Gregory noted that the demos you'll play are unlike the demos you usually encounter. Normal demos are sections from completed games, while the sections you'll play are still work-in-progress. "Some [demos] are for games that won't be out for quite some time," he said. He also encouraged readers to let the developers of these upcoming games know what they liked or disliked about the games they tried.

June was to be one of the year's biggest months for gaming due to E3. But despite the convention's cancelation, we still got plenty of news last month. Most notably, Sony finally revealed the PlayStation 5 (though no price yet) and a bunch of new games, including Horizon Forbidden West. After The Last of Us Part 2 launched and immediately became a polarizing game, we got a peek at Cyberpunk 2077, probably the biggest game yet to be released in 2020.

The next few months promise to bring more announcements, reveals and previews, as both Sony and Microsoft amplify the hype machines for their respective next-generation consoles. Microsoft's next big hitter? The Master Chief himself.