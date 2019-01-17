Microsoft will divorce search from Cortana in Windows 10

Microsoft

It seems ike a little thing, but if you use the Windows 10 search box a lot, it relieves a big annoyance: Microsoft is splitting up search and Cortana, so that "clicking the search box in the taskbar now launches our experience focused on giving you the best in house search experience and clicking the Cortana icon will launch you straight into our voice-first digital assistant experience."

The change debuts in Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18317 (19H1), which just rolled out to testers.

It's always been one of those pairings that seemed to make more sense to Microsoft's engineers and marketers than to many users of the operating system. One big annoyance has been that when typing in the search box, if you delete characters beyond the beginning of the query you're entering -- that's what happens if you just keep hitting backspace without looking -- Cortana automatically launches.

Other good news comes in that build as well: Microsoft has revamped the font management interface to make it more useful for people who frequently install fonts and who use typefaces with a lot of variants.

You'll be able to drag and drop font files from File Explorer into the font Settings page to install, view the different faces associated with the font and all the details of the font, among other things.