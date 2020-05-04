Microsoft will bring its new Windows 10X to single-screen devices first

Sarah Tew/CNET

Windows 10X, the future of Microsoft's popular operating system, is still on the way, but those hoping to try it out on new dual-screen hardware will need to wait a bit longer.

In a blog post published Monday, Panos Panay, Microsoft's chief product officer for Windows and devices, shared new details about the company's plans with Windows. After going into a few of the new features coming this month as part of the May Windows 10 update, Panay switched gears to update the status of Windows 10X, saying that it will arrive first on more traditional single-screen devices.

"The world is a very different place than it was last October when we shared our vision for a new category of dual-screen Windows devices," says Panay.

"With Windows 10X, we designed for flexibility, and that flexibility has enabled us to pivot our focus toward single-screen Windows 10X devices that leverage the power of the cloud to help our customers work, learn and play in new ways," he says. He goes on to add that while "these single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we deliver to our customers." The company is still looking for the "right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market," Panay says.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Designed with dual screens and portability in mind, Windows 10X will be an updated take on Windows that will be able to take advantage of newer form factors while still being able to run existing Windows apps, including older Win32 programs.

Microsoft announced the new update last October alongside a dual-screen PC called the Surface Neo and a dual-screen Android-powered phone called the Surface Duo. The Surface Neo was due to arrive this holiday season, but according to ZDNet the Neo and other dual-screen Windows 10X devices may be delayed beyond 2020.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the delay of devices like the Surface Neo.