Microsoft will acquire cloud management company Cloudyn

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Microsoft will be acquiring Israeli cloud management tool Cloudyn, the company said Thursday in a blog post.

While Microsoft did not disclose Cloudyn's price tag, it said the acquisition fits in with its efforts toward cloud-based services for businesses. It already works with Microsoft Azure, which is a cloud platform.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment but said in the blog post, "Cloudyn capabilities will be incorporated into our product portfolio that offers customers the industry's broadest set of cloud management, security and governance solutions."