Microsoft warns you might not get your preordered Xbox Series X on launch day

The new console launches Nov. 10.

The Xbox Series X launches Nov. 10 for $500.

 Microsoft

Microsoft has sent emails to people who've preordered its upcoming Xbox Series X, warning buyers on Friday that the gaming console may not arrive by launch day. The $500 console will ship on Nov. 10 alongside the lower-priced $300 Xbox Series S

"We're contacting you about your order of Xbox Series X to let you know in advance that you may not receive this item on the day it is released due to high demand," Microsoft's email said. "We are making every effort with the supplier to procure more inventory. We will provide additional updates once more information becomes available."

Preorders of the Xbox Series X are already sold out. Sony's new PlayStation 5 is also launching in November -- the PS5 is priced from $400 for a launch date of Nov. 12.

