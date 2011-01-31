Microsoft warns of script injection attacks in IE

Microsoft is warning Windows users of a new "critical" vulnerability that affects all versions of the company's Windows operating system.

The issue, detailed in Security Advisory 2501696--which was released last week--details a vulnerability in the way Internet Explorer handles MHTML on certain types of Web pages and document objects. As a result, hackers and other third parties that exploit the vulnerability can gain access to a user's information, or their computer through script injection.

In its advisory, Microsoft said it had "not seen any indications of active exploitation of the vulnerability," but that the company was aware of "proof-of-concept code" that attempts to exploit it.

To keep the vulnerability at bay, Microsoft has issued suggestions for users to lock down Active Scripting, and ActiveX controls in Internet Explorer, as well as MHTML. Microsoft also said it was working with service providers to investigate server-side workarounds to the issue, as well as including any fixes in future software security updates.