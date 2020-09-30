CNET también está disponible en español.

Microsoft wants to make it easier to run Android apps on your PC

The tech giant is testing updates of the Your Phone app.

Microsoft is improving its Your Phone app.

Microsoft has released an update of Windows 10 to help improve the Your Phone app. Build 20226, released Wednesday to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel, makes it easier to set up the app you can use to control your Android phone from your Windows 10 desktop

There's a new settings page where you can link a new device and remove a device more easily, as well as switching between active devices through the app. "Now each device is identifiable on its own device card with your personally sync'd wallpaper," Microsoft said.

The new functionality will "gradually" roll out to Windows Insiders using Windows 10. For now, here's how to run Android apps on your PC and how to upgrade to Windows 10 for free.

