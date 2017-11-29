Microsoft's office is getting an update, but you don't have to worry about it affecting your computer. It's an update to Microsoft's actual head office in Redmond, Washington.

Roughly a year from now the company will begin a redevelopment of its 500-acre campus, adding new buildings, shops, walking trails and sports fields for soccer and cricket. The new HQ, which will take 5-7 years to overhaul, will have space for an extra 8,000 staff on top of the 47,000 employees.

Microsoft says the pedestrianised campus will have a green carbon footprint thanks to an energy monitoring system powered by the company's own Azure cloud computing service.

Staff will work in areas Microsoft calls "team neighborhoods", with an emphasis on natural light, informality and creativity. Sounds cool, but still not as glamorous as Apple's spaceship campus.

