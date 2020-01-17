CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Cyberpunk 2077 pushed back Christopher Tolkien obituary NASA Mars fungus Logitech Ergo keyboard HBO's Parasite Avengers game delay

Microsoft, Twitter, others speak out against Trump's controversial immigration rule

The expanded regulation would reportedly make it more difficult for low-income migrants to secure permanent residency or temporary visas.

Listen
- 01:06
green-card-gettyimages-187591458

The companies argue the rule creates "unnecessary obstacles" for immigrants.

 Getty Images

More than 100 US companies, including a handful of tech heavyweights, are urging a federal court to reject the Trump administration's "public charge" rule, which would reportedly make it easier for the government to reject green card and visa applications for low-income immigrants that it determines could be a burden on taxpayers. 

In an amicus brief filed Thursday with the the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, the group says the public charge rule creates "unnecessary obstacles" for immigrants looking to come or stay in the US. They argue the regulation will "will slow economic growth, prevent businesses from expanding, and break faith with core American values." 

The brief was led by Boundless, a startup that helps customers navigate the US immigration system, and signed by Microsoft, Twitter, Reddit, LinkedIn and others.

In October 2019, three federal courts blocked the administration from enforcing the public charge rule before it could take effect. Earlier this month, the Justice Department reportedly asked the Supreme Court to lift the nationwide halt on enforcement of the rule while the appeals process plays out in court. 

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did the Department of Homeland Security and US Citizenship & Immigration Services. 

Now playing: Watch this: Texas border sees tense confrontations for immigrants
3:47