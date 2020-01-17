Microsoft, Twitter, others speak out against Trump's controversial immigration rule

Getty Images

More than 100 US companies, including a handful of tech heavyweights, are urging a federal court to reject the Trump administration's "public charge" rule, which would reportedly make it easier for the government to reject green card and visa applications for low-income immigrants that it determines could be a burden on taxpayers.

In an amicus brief filed Thursday with the the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, the group says the public charge rule creates "unnecessary obstacles" for immigrants looking to come or stay in the US. They argue the regulation will "will slow economic growth, prevent businesses from expanding, and break faith with core American values."

The brief was led by Boundless, a startup that helps customers navigate the US immigration system, and signed by Microsoft, Twitter, Reddit, LinkedIn and others.

In October 2019, three federal courts blocked the administration from enforcing the public charge rule before it could take effect. Earlier this month, the Justice Department reportedly asked the Supreme Court to lift the nationwide halt on enforcement of the rule while the appeals process plays out in court.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did the Department of Homeland Security and US Citizenship & Immigration Services.