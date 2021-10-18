Microsoft told Bill Gates to stop emailing female employee in 2008, report says

Getty Images for All In WA

Microsoft executives told company co-founder Bill Gates to stop sending "inappropriate" emails to a female employee in 2008, according to a Wall Street Journal report Monday. The Journal previously reported that Gates left Microsoft's board in 2020 as the company investigated a separate, more recent relationship the billionaire allegedly had with an employee.

In May, Bill and Melinda Gates announced that they're getting a divorce after 27 years of marriage.

In 2008, then-general counsel Brad Smith (now Microsoft's president) and then-human resources boss Lisa Brummel (who's since retired) met Gates about an email exchange between him and a female employee from the previous year, according to the Journal. He allegedly suggested they meet outside work.

A company spokesperson told the Journal that the emails weren't "overtly sexual," but they were deemed inappropriate. Gates reportedly agreed to stop sending such emails, and the employee never made a complaint.

A Gates spokesperson denied the claims, dismissing them as "false, recycled rumors from sources who have no direct knowledge, and in some cases have significant conflicts of interest," according to the Journal.

Neither Microsoft nor the Gates Foundation immediately responded to CNET's requests for further comment.