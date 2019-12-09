Microsoft to replace Wunderlist with To Do in May 2020

Nate Ralph/CNET

Four years after acquiring 6Wunderkinder, and two years after building the To Do app, Microsoft announced that it's finally sunsetting the Wunderlist app on May 6, 2020. Wunderlist will still be available in the meantime, and all user data will be accessible to export or import into To Do. After May 6, Wunderlist to-dos will no longer sync. As of Monday, Wunderlist is no longer accepting new signups.

When it first announced To Do, Microsoft said it planned to eventually retired Wunderlist. In a blog post Monday, Microsoft said that users' favorite features from the list making app can still be found in To Do, like listing groups (folders), steps (subtasks), and file attachments, and sharing and task assignments.

"With all our latest updates, we're confident in To Do being the best alternative for Wunderlist now and so we believe it's the right time to make the next move. Now, we want to dedicate all our time to growing that cross-suite experience that transforms how you achieve your goals and dreams," Microsoft said Monday.

After Microsoft purchased 6Wunderkinder, it didn't makeover its own To Do app until 2019. To Do was revamped in September. To Do's remodel included a dark mode option, and as with other to-do list apps, it syncs across Mac, iOS, Android, Windows, and the web.