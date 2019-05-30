CNET también está disponible en español.

Microsoft to make its Xbox Game Pass available for PCs now too

The game maker is upping its game subscription service options ahead of the E3 conference in June.

Microsoft's Xbox service is coming to PC. Kinda.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

If you like the Xbox but prefer to game on a PC, Microsoft has a new service for you.

It's called Xbox Game Pass for PC and, just as it sounds, Microsoft's offering gamers who don't play on an Xbox access to a library of 100 games for playing on a computer. 

"We designed a service specifically for the needs of PC gamers and PC game developers," Microsoft's Xbox head Phil Spencer said in a blog post announcing the new service. Subscribers to the service will also get discounts on games and digital add-ons, Microsoft said. 

The company declined to say how much the new service will cost, nor when it will be made available. Instead, Microsoft said it will reveal more details at its Xbox press conference on Monday, June 9 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles.

The move is the latest from Microsoft to shift its arsenal of Xbox offerings over the past couple months as new competitors like Google's Stadia prepare to launch later this year

Earlier this month, the company released a new cheaper console, the $249 Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, which relies solely on digital downloads rather than using a disc drive. In April, the company also said it would combine its Xbox Game Pass for console players, and its Xbox Live gaming social network into a new $14.99 monthly service called Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

