Microsoft to kill Internet Explorer support next year

Microsoft

Microsoft is finally putting the nail in the coffin of its Internet Explorer browser. As of June 15, 2022, the Internet Explorer 11 desktop app will be retired and go out of support for many versions of Windows 10, according to a Wednesday Windows 10 blog post.

"The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge," the post said, referring to the company's newer browser, released in 2015. "Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications."

Microsoft Edge has an "IE mode" built in, so you can still access legacy Explorer-based websites and apps directly from the Edge browser, the post noted.

The news doesn't come as a surprise: Last year, Microsoft said its Microsoft 365 apps suite would end support for Internet Explorer 11 on Aug. 17, 2021. You can find out which versions of Windows 10 will lose Internet Explorer support on Microsoft's website.

