Microsoft teases new Xbox gear for Gamescom

"All new Xbox hardware and accessories" are on the docket for Microsoft's announcements at the big European gaming show Gamescom next month. There may also be "some surprises."

We don't expect a major console revamp -- that's likely not coming until 2020 -- or any VR-related gear, but there've been rumors about an update of the Xbox Elite Controller, and hardware upgrades to its existing Xbox line aren't out of the question. The company launched its accessibility-focused Xbox Adaptive Controller earlier this year.

Microsoft will be hosting other events at the show, if you're lucky enough to be attending. The rest of us can catch the stream of the main announcement on xbox.com, Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter on August 21 starting at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT