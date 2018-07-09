Microsoft teases new Surface for tomorrow, July 10

Microsoft

Microsoft just dropped a massive hint about when we can expect its next Surface tablet to be revealed -- and the hint is that it could arrive tomorrow. Yes, actually tomorrow, July 10, at 6 a.m.

That's because the company's official Microsoft Surface account just tweeted a rather coy tease that prominently includes that date and time (Tuesday, July 10 at 6 a.m.; unclear exactly what timezone, but we're guessing it means 6 a.m. PT, ) on each of four different existing Microsoft Surface screens:

Where will Surface go next? pic.twitter.com/9lz3MJmBAT — Microsoft Surface (@surface) July 9, 2018

"Where will Surface go next?" We're not sure "where," but we've got a pretty good idea "when", thanks to this tweet.

But we may also know what Microsoft is announcing, too, thanks to a variety of recent leaks. Bloomberg reported in May that the company was planning low-cost Surface tablets to compete with Apple's iPad, and next we heard from WinFuture that the device might use Intel's lower-cost Pentium chips.

Then, last night, alleged insiders on Reddit (via MSPowerUser) published what could be the lion's share of a spec sheet:

10", 1,800x1,200 screen. 562g body with USB-C and microSD. Available in 4GB RAM / 64GB storage, 8/128, 8/128 LTE and 8/256 LTE SKUs, but I don't think all of them will come out in one go. Up to Pentium Gold processor. Launches with its own Type Cover and mouse. Starts at $399 for education customers. Tops out at $829 (excluding accessories).

We're not sure those specs are legit, so take them with a grain of salt.

It'll be notable if the tablet does have a USB-C port, since previous Surface tablets required a proprietary Microsoft adapter for charging and data. Get a load of the giant $80 brick-of-an-adapter that Microsoft recently announced to solve that:

Microsoft

We're also curious if the tablet will finally come with its own detachable keyboard cover (aka "Type Cover") since those have generally been sold separately and can drastically bump up the total price you'll pay.

It sounds like we don't have long to find out for sure. Just don't expect to see Microsoft's zany folding dual-screen Surface Andromeda handheld -- apparently, that project may be in danger now.

Microsoft declined to comment.