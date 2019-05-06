CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Gaming

Microsoft teases Minecraft take on Pokemon Go

Microsoft is taking its world-building game into augmented reality.

Minecraft AR Game

Minecraft AR Game

 Microsoft

Microsoft had plenty of reveals for Build 2019, and offered a hint of gaming news. At the end of the Monday's keynote, Microsoft released a teaser video of a new augmented reality Minecraft mobile game similar to Pokemon Go and Harry Potter Wizards Unite. There was no official name for the game, but Microsoft said we'll learn more on May 17.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

More info to come. 

Pokemon Go

Next Article: Amazon fired these 7 pregnant workers. Then came the lawsuits