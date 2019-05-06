Microsoft had plenty of reveals for Build 2019, and offered a hint of gaming news. At the end of the Monday's keynote, Microsoft released a teaser video of a new augmented reality Minecraft mobile game similar to Pokemon Go and Harry Potter Wizards Unite. There was no official name for the game, but Microsoft said we'll learn more on May 17.
Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
More info to come.
Discuss: Microsoft teases Minecraft take on Pokemon Go
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.