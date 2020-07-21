Microsoft teams with Unilever, Starbucks to combat global carbon emissions

Angela Lang/CNET

Microsoft teamed up with Unilever, Starbucks, Mercedes-Benz, Nike and four other companies to form Transform to Net Zero, an initiative focused on achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The team will work with the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund to share information on the best practices for decreasing carbon emissions.

"No one company can address the climate crisis alone," said Microsoft President Brad Smith in a release on Tuesday. "That's why leading companies are developing and sharing best practices, research, and learnings to help everyone move forward."

In January, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the company has plans to move beyond carbon neutral. Microsoft aims to become carbon negative by 2030 with the goal of undoing the greenhouse gas emission it sent into the Earth's atmosphere over the company's lifetime by 2050.

Other tech companies are also taking steps to protect the environment and tackle the climate crisis. On Tuesday, Apple unveiled plans to become carbon neutral across its entire business by 2030. Earlier this year, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos revealed a $10 billion fund to fight climate change.