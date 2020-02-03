CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Hamilton movie Apple Maps redesign Iowa caucus Super Bowl halftime show WandaVision first look Baby Nut

Microsoft Teams outage due to expired certificate, company says

The business communication platform was down for about three hours.

Listen
- 00:30
introducing-microsoft-teams-image-1.png

Microsoft flubbed on its Teams app today.

 Microsoft

Microsoft Teams experienced an outage on Monday after Microsoft failed to renew its authentication certificate. The tool was down for about three hours while Microsoft investigated and updated the certificate, according to the company's Twitter account. By noon ET, the service was working for most users. Microsoft didn't immediately respond for comment. 

Microsoft Teams is a communication platform for businesses that offers chat, video meetings, file storage and more. It offers an alternative to Slack, another workplace collaboration app. 

Now playing: Watch this: Microsoft's plan to store data for 10,000 years
5:25