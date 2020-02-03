Microsoft Teams experienced an outage on Monday after Microsoft failed to renew its authentication certificate. The tool was down for about three hours while Microsoft investigated and updated the certificate, according to the company's Twitter account. By noon ET, the service was working for most users. Microsoft didn't immediately respond for comment.
Microsoft Teams is a communication platform for businesses that offers chat, video meetings, file storage and more. It offers an alternative to Slack, another workplace collaboration app.
Discuss: Microsoft Teams outage due to expired certificate, company says
