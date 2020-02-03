Microsoft Teams outage due to expired certificate, company says

Microsoft

Microsoft Teams experienced an outage on Monday after Microsoft failed to renew its authentication certificate. The tool was down for about three hours while Microsoft investigated and updated the certificate, according to the company's Twitter account. By noon ET, the service was working for most users. Microsoft didn't immediately respond for comment.

We're investigating an issue where users may be unable to access Microsoft Teams. We're reviewing systems data to determine the cause of the issue. More information can be found in the Admin center under TM202916 — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) February 3, 2020

Microsoft Teams is a communication platform for businesses that offers chat, video meetings, file storage and more. It offers an alternative to Slack, another workplace collaboration app.