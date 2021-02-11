Microsoft Teams experiencing outage on West Coast

Microsoft

Video conferencing app Microsoft Teams is suffering an apparent outage Thursday evening in major cities on the West Coast.

The outage, which appears to have begun around 4:30 p.m. PT, appears to be affecting users Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles, according to DownDetector. Users on the site reported being unable to log into the app and being kicked off calls.

Microsoft Teams is one of the more popular alternatives to videoconferencing app Zoom, and the sector has grown wildly in the past year as the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to connect to co-workers, family, friends and coworkers through video chat.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the cause of the outage and when it's expected to be resolved.