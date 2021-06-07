Jeff Bezos will go to space WWDC 2021 starts today Loki on Disney Plus Paul vs. Mayweather results Prince Harry, Meghan Markle welcome baby girl Stimulus check update

Microsoft Teams' anchor-like 'reporter mode' arrives in July

A little spice for your video conferencing.

Reporter mode Microsoft Teams

Channel your inner Lester Holt with the new reporter mode in Microsoft Teams. 

 Microsoft

Ever wanted to be a news anchor while running an online meeting? Microsoft has something for you in an upcoming update to its Teams software. 

Previously announced in March, the company is working on adding a few new modes to liven up virtual presentations on its rival to Slack, Google Meet and Zoom. One mode, called "reporter," will "show content as a visual aid above the speaker's shoulder just like during a news segment." A second, called "side-by-side," will "show the presenter's video feed alongside their content as they present."

The features now appear to be coming to Teams in July, according to a new roadmap posted on the company's website that was spotted by TechRadar on Monday. 

The update is the latest in Microsoft's work further developing Teams. While originally targeted towards businesses, in May the software giant announced a free personal version of the service to appeal to consumers, including features such as one-on-video calls where you can speak for up to 24 hours.