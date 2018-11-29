Microsoft targets fake support centers in India

NurPhoto

In India, a hub for tech support centers, a rise in scams forced Microsoft and the police to take action.

Scammers based in the suburbs of New Delhi set up fake centers, from which they sent out alerts and called people to say their computers had been infected with a nonexistent virus, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

Most people ignored the efforts to contact them, but those who didn't were offered services costing between $100 and $1,000 to fix the purported problem. Most of the victims were American or Canadian, the Times noted.

Microsoft and cops in the city traced the fake support centers' locations, resulting in 16 raids and around 36 arrests on Tuesday and Wednesday. In October, 10 similar raids brought about 24 arrests.

Now playing: Watch this: How to avoid tech support scams

The company earlier this year acknowledged that such scams are a growing problem, saying its customer support services received 153,000 scam reports from customers around the world in 2017.

The scams are helped in part by India's vibrant outsourcing industry, which has brought in call centers from countries around the world. The legit side rakes in about $28 billion in annual revenue and employs about 1.2 million people, the Times noted, but equips some with the experience needed to set up fake centers.

Those centers don't all focus on tech support. In October, 28 people were arrested for posing as Canadian Revenue Agency officials, according to CBC News.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The key to security: Microsoft now lets you log into Outlook, Skype, Xbox Live without a password.

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.