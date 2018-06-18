Microsoft takes a stand against ICE separating parents from children

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Trump administration's moves to separate children from their parents at the US border is a hot-button topic -- hot enough that Microsoft got burned.

In January, the company wrote that it was "proud" to supply its Azure cloud services to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) -- including the ability to use "deep learning capabilities to accelerate facial recognition and identification."

Needless to say, some weren't too happy to hear that:

Hey @satyanadella, are you proud to know your company is profiting from kids being separated from their parents? #FamiliesBelongTogether https://t.co/gVGKJ42Dc8 — William Fitzgerald (@william_fitz) June 18, 2018

Microsoft announces building ICE cloud. While I know what Microsoft is thinking (business), making ICE more efficient at facial recognition accelerates the cruel processes ripping apart families in my community. https://t.co/R3Sdbhmw6Q https://t.co/nEqiI8lXG9 — Lilly Irani (@gleemie) June 18, 2018

If you are a worker building these tools or others at Microsoft, decide now that you will not be complicit. Then, talk to a trusted coworker. Begin building power. If you don't feel like you know how to begin those conversations, our DMs are open. https://t.co/I6dScfxqlb — Tech Workers Coalition (@techworkersco) June 18, 2018

Friends who work for @Microsoft,



FIGHT THIS. Make the biggest noise imaginable about it.



Don't fall for the "all companies take government contracts" spin. Your company has THIS contract and is *proud* of it.



Resources are available to help you fight. I believe in you.💖 https://t.co/P19aEWR45n — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) June 18, 2018

Then, Bloomberg caught Microsoft attempting to whitewash the blog post by removing the references to the US immigration agency, which could have made people even angrier. (They've since been restored, and a source with knowledge of the issue says the deletion was a mistake.)

But Microsoft is now taking a stand. In a statement to reporters, the company says it's officially "dismayed" by the actions of ICE, and is asking the government to change its policy.

Here's the company's full statement, as provided to CNET:

As a company, Microsoft is dismayed by the forcible separation of children from their families at the border. Family unification has been a fundamental tenant of American policy and law since the end of World War II. As a company Microsoft has worked for over 20 years to combine technology with the rule of law to ensure that children who are refugees and immigrants can remain with their parents. We need to continue to build on this noble tradition rather than change course now. We urge the administration to change its policy and Congress to pass legislation ensuring children are no longer separated from their families.

According to sources with knowledge of the issue, Microsoft doesn't believe its Azure services are being used to separate families at the border, but it's not clear.

Microsoft didn't immediately comment about whether it's still "proud" to supply ICE with its services.

As Bloomberg points out, Microsoft has spoken out against the Trump administration's treatment of immigrants in the past, with President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith calling a planned repeal of the Dreamers program "a step backwards for our entire nation."

Smith also published a story yesterday on his LinkedIn page in support of keeping families together, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has called on the tech industry to help prevent a dystopian future like "1984."

Other tech companies have also recently been under fire for their government contracts. Google recently promised it wouldn't build AI weaponry after the company's own employees protested. And the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is delivering a petition to Amazon today which asks it to stop providing facial recognition technology to law enforcement.