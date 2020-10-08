Microsoft takes a jab at Apple, Google with new app store principles

Angela Lang/CNET

Microsoft announced 10 new app store principles in a blog post Thursday, needling Apple and Google's policies in the process. The new principles are intended to promote choice, fairness and innovation for software developers on Windows 10.

"Developers will have the freedom to choose whether to distribute their apps for Windows through our app store. We will not block competing app stores on Windows." the first principle reads.

"Windows 10 is an open platform. Unlike some other popular digital platforms, developers are free to choose how they distribute their apps," the tech giant wrote, alluding to Apple and Google.

Those companies are embroiled in a legal battle with Fortnite developer Epic over fees they charge in their respective app stores.

Earlier this month, lawmakers from the US House of Representatives accused Facebook, Amazon, Google and Apple of "abuses of monopoly power" and called for restructuring of the companies. Politicians also took issue with Apple's "gatekeeper power" over its App Store.