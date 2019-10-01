Esto también se puede leer en español.

Microsoft Surface leaks show thinner tablet with bigger display

Someone might've spoiled the big surprise.

Microsoft Surface 2019 leak

This is purportedly the new Surface.

 EVLeaks

Microsoft is expected to debut the Surface 7 on Wednesday, but a new leak appears to give us a glimpse of the upcoming hybrid tablet prior to its launch event. If the images are legit, the next Surface will be thinner than previous models and have smaller bezels for a much bigger display. 

Noted tech leaker Evan Blass, also knowns as evleaks, tweeted out several renders of what appears to be new Surface on Monday. He also shared images of what might be a larger Surface 7 Pro and low-power Surface laptops

Microsoft's Wednesday event will show off the latest lineup of Surface. The Surface Pro 7 is rumored to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx SoC instead of an Intel processor, and there are even rumors that the company might show off a dual-screen Surface

Surface Pro 7 leak

This might be Microsoft's upcoming Surface Pro 7. 

 EVLeaks
Surface laptop leak

The company may also have new Surface laptops in the works. 

 EVLeaks

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

