Sarah Tew/CNET

The entry-level model of the Microsoft Surface Laptop is now $799 direct from Microsoft.

It has an Intel Core m3 processor, which isn't as fast as the Core i5 or Core i7, but will satisfy anyone with simple needs. It also runs Windows S and has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

While it's not the high-end model, it's a fair price for a premium laptop.

It's a whole $200 cheaper than the next model up, which offers the speedier Core i5 CPU for $999. Currently the deal is US only.