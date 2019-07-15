Microsoft Surface Headphones are $160 off for Prime Day

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

When Microsoft released its Surface Headphones last year, I thought it might have trouble selling its first noise-canceling headphones for the same price -- $350 -- as highly regarded competing products from Bose and Sony. Most stores are now selling them for $250, but for Prime Day, Amazon has them for $190. You can read my full Surface Headphones review here.

