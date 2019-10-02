Move over, Apple AirPods. On Wednesday, Microsoft revealed its own take on cord-free headphones, the Microsoft Surface Earbuds. They're disc-shaped, feature integration with Microsoft Office apps, and will be available this holiday season for $249 (about £202, AU$371). They reportedly include tap-and-swipe controls that allow Android users to access Spotify playlists without touching your phone, and on-the-fly translation capabilities, with support for 60 languages.

Now playing: Watch this: Microsoft debuts Surface Earbuds

But just like when AirPods came out, social media reaction was less about the price or the technology and more about the look.

Seems that some think they resemble those sticky round Avery labels.

Or ear gauges.

Or maybe the neck bolts on Frankenstein.

These are the new Surface EarBuds #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/4gZWpWyu5f — David Paquette (@Dave_Paquette) October 2, 2019

Or cattle tags.

So Apple earbuds look like cigarettes hanging out of your ears while Surface earbuds look like you've been tagged as a part of an animal migration experiment.#MicrosoftEvent #microsoft pic.twitter.com/s56p9wtsZQ — Kevin Giszewski (@KevinGiszewski) October 2, 2019

Or clothing anti-shoplifting devices.

looks like those anti-theft tags on clothes 😂 https://t.co/MmUmqS0qsv — rahul 🎃 (@iRahulRana) October 2, 2019

Or Princess Leia's hair.

Or Guinan's hat from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

microsoft earbuds drawing inspo from Guinan #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/aKwdKpOlO2 — cait petrakovitz 💃🏽💩 (@misscp) October 2, 2019

Comparisons aside, some people want them once they're available. Others have issues.

"They look like they're competing with EarPods in terms of being shaped specifically so they fall out constantly," wrote one Twitter user. Said another, "I wear hearing aids and let me be the first to say that those ear buds are never going to stay in."

I like them but damn that $250 price tag — Sean (@TempestTantrums) October 2, 2019

They look like they’re competing with EarPods in terms of being shaped specifically so they fall out constantly. — Tortured Screams (@AROAH) October 2, 2019

I wear hearing aids and let me be the first to say that those ear buds are never going to stay in. — Cameron Talley (@Cameron_Talley) October 2, 2019

I'll stick with the 2 bread sticks coming down from my ear over this — It (@MySpaceJD) October 2, 2019

Look more futuristic and fashionable to me than AirPods. (And I own AirPod 2’s) — Sean Robertson Pro Max (@Sean1robertson) October 2, 2019

And the cost is shocking some.

Unless they do something remarkable like crazy good battery life they are DOA at that price — Tom Paladino (@paladintom) October 2, 2019

they're $249 *choked — Zildjian Danu (@zildjiandanu) October 2, 2019

$249 to look like Rolie Polie Olie... haha nooooo pic.twitter.com/CcOcSfL9pq — Amanda (@selaromamanda) October 2, 2019

$49 isn’t bad... oh wait $249. Nope pass — Majid Almas (@MajidAlmas1) October 2, 2019

If you've got $249 and want to try them out, the Microsoft Surface Earbuds will be available later this year.