Microsoft Surface Duo foldable phone could launch soon

We might be seeing Microsoft Surface Duo foldable phone within weeks, as hinted by recent regulatory filings. The company made an FCC filing for its device on Wednesday and sought Bluetooth SIG certification, as previously reported by Gizmodo.
Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
