Microsoft Surface Duo firesale price is almost as low as a Nintendo Switch

Scott Stein/CNET

You may have thought $1500 was a little steep for Microsoft's first Surface Phone, and you were right. While the Surface Duo has a lot of great hardware in it, the software just never fully came together. As a result, the price on this fascinating folding phone has been dropping like crazy over the last two months. A few weeks ago it seemed likely that cutting the price by 2/3 would have been the lowest point, but today you can grab a Surface Duo for $410, making it just $60 more than the freshly announced Nintendo Switch (OLED) due out in October.

Even if all you wanted was a quirky gadget to experiment with, a Surface Duo for $410 is a pretty great deal. The two large displays can be used side by side or you can fold it into a tiny laptop and enjoy movies or gaming. Fans of Xbox game streaming will find it is surprisingly fun to have the lower screen act as a controller for your favorite Xbox games, and if you go looking for some decent emulator apps you'll find there's a ton of other games you can play wherever you are. The only real downside here is software updates, if Microsoft is getting rid of these phones at such a rapid rate there's a good chance you're not going to see a ton of support for this model for very long.