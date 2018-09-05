Sarah Tew/CNET

Regular readers know I'm not particularly fond of Microsoft's Surface tablets -- you just can't do much without the snap-on keyboards, which aren't included in the box by default. But the Surface Book? That's a pretty tasty piece of laptop.

Pricey, too -- or it was when it made its debut back in 2015. The SKU I've got for you today had a sticker in the $2,000 range; a Core i5 version ran about $1,500.

Today, however, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the Microsoft Surface Book 13.5-inch 2-in-1 for $1,050 with promo code CHPSKTSURFACE. The best price I've seen elsewhere is at least $100 more.

Granted, $1,050 is still expensive for a laptop, but this is a decidedly premium model with some solid specs. Those include a Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, discrete Nvidia graphics and the star of the show, a 13.5-inch removable display with a 3,000x2,000 native resolution.

Now playing: Watch this: Surface Book i7: Hands-on with Microsoft's most powerful...

That display can undock from the keyboard, should you be inclined to use such a large screen as a tablet. To that end, Microsoft supplies the Surface Pen, a fancy pressure-sensitive stylus (and eraser!) that allows for some serious artistic expression.

From here I'll need to turn you over to Dan Ackerman's Surface Book review, as I haven't had any hands-on time with the machine. His verdict: "A powerful, feature-filled premium hybrid that doesn't forget it's a laptop first."

I'm fairly surprised to find these selling new at this price; nearly three years later, you'd expect to see mostly refurbs. Perhaps those rumored new models are coming earlier than expected. But in the meantime, you can get a solid laptop with great specs at a great price, with a full one-year Microsoft warranty to boot.

Your thoughts?

Tacklife

Bonus deal: Tool time! Throw away all your sockets and replace them with this: The Tacklife Universal 3-Piece Socket Set for $5.92 with promo code URNMKOG9. Regular price: $9.

If you've never seen one of these, it's like a big socket, but with 52 spring-loaded pins inside. That way it's instantly adjustable to just about any screw head: hex, square, cap, even eye-hooks -- anything from 1/4 to 3/4 inch.

You don't get the actual wrench; it works with the one you already have. You do get a drill adapter.

These things are super-handy and belong in every toolbox -- especially for $6.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!