Mobile

Microsoft Surface 7 could be packing Snapdragon chip

The new tablet could have a thinner design and better camera, according to a report.

18-microsoft-surface-pro-6

Microsoft's Surface Pro could get a refresh this week.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft will reportedly unveil a low-end Surface 7 tablet alongside a Surface Pro 7 and a Surface Laptop 3 this week. And instead of Intel on the inside, the Surface 7 -- codenamed Campus -- could instead run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx SoC, Wccftech reported Saturday citing French tech blog Frandroid.

Microsoft is set to host a Surface event on Oct. 2 in New York City, exactly one year after its last Surface event where it launched high-end noise-canceling headphones as well as a new Surface Pro 6 tablet, Surface Laptop 2Surface Studio 2 all-in-one desktop PC and new features for Windows and Office 365.

Now playing: Watch this: We break down Microsoft's new Surface laptop, headphones...
3:49

According to the report Saturday, the tablet will come with narrower bezels on the left and right, while the bezels on top and bottom will be widened to fit a bigger camera on top and a magnetic strip for the keyboard on bottom.

It could also come with 4G LTE connectivity, the report said, along with USB-C ports.

Microsoft is also rumored to be working on a dual-screen Surface device.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

