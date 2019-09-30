Microsoft Surface 7 could be packing Snapdragon chip

Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft will reportedly unveil a low-end Surface 7 tablet alongside a Surface Pro 7 and a Surface Laptop 3 this week. And instead of Intel on the inside, the Surface 7 -- codenamed Campus -- could instead run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx SoC, Wccftech reported Saturday citing French tech blog Frandroid.

Microsoft is set to host a Surface event on Oct. 2 in New York City, exactly one year after its last Surface event where it launched high-end noise-canceling headphones as well as a new Surface Pro 6 tablet, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2 all-in-one desktop PC and new features for Windows and Office 365.

Now playing: Watch this: We break down Microsoft's new Surface laptop, headphones...

According to the report Saturday, the tablet will come with narrower bezels on the left and right, while the bezels on top and bottom will be widened to fit a bigger camera on top and a magnetic strip for the keyboard on bottom.

It could also come with 4G LTE connectivity, the report said, along with USB-C ports.

Microsoft is also rumored to be working on a dual-screen Surface device.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.