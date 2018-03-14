Microsoft Store takes up to 31.4 percent off PC prices for Pi day

To celebrate Pi day, March 14 (3/14), Microsoft has slashed prices by up to 31.4 percent on dozens of laptops, gaming desktops and two-in-ones available through its online store.
This is the fourth year Microsoft has celebrated the mathematical constant of pi with a sale, according to The Verge. The price cuts include PCs from Dell, Lenovo, HP, MSI, Asus, Acer and Alienware with prices starting at, you guessed it, $314. The deepest discounts appear to be on models using seventh-generation Intel processors, but models with current eighth-gen Intel CPUs are discounted, too, such as Dell's newest XPS 13 ultraportable.
Microsoft is also offering Windows Mixed Reality headset bundles from Lenovo and HP for $314. However, those models as well as headset bundles from Acer and Dell are available for even less through Amazon.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.