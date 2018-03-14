CNET también está disponible en español.

Microsoft Store takes up to 31.4 percent off PC prices for Pi day

Celebrate the mathematical constant with a good deal on a new laptop starting as low as $314.

Dell's XPS 13 is part of Microsoft's Pi Day sale.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

To celebrate Pi day, March 14 (3/14), Microsoft has slashed prices by up to 31.4 percent on dozens of laptops, gaming desktops and two-in-ones available through its online store

This is the fourth year Microsoft has celebrated the mathematical constant of pi with a sale, according to The Verge. The price cuts include PCs from Dell, Lenovo, HP, MSI, Asus, Acer and Alienware with prices starting at, you guessed it, $314. The deepest discounts appear to be on models using seventh-generation Intel processors, but models with current eighth-gen Intel CPUs are discounted, too, such as Dell's newest XPS 13 ultraportable

Microsoft is also offering Windows Mixed Reality headset bundles from Lenovo and HP for $314. However, those models as well as headset bundles from Acer and Dell are available for even less through Amazon.  

