Microsoft Store ebooks will no longer be available to read this month

If you bought e-books, they'll vanish in early July and you'll get a refund. Say bye-bye to your in-book notes.

microsoft-store-sydney-external.jpg


 Microsoft

Time is running out for you to read your Microsoft e-books. The company is shutting down its books category in the Microsoft Store this month. Customers can keep reading e-books they've already received on Microsoft Edge until early July, according to a support post. Any preordered e-books will be canceled.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond for comment on specifically when e-books will disappear. 

Microsoft announced the change back in April, adding then that customers could no longer purchase e-books from the Microsoft Store. 

Full refunds will roll out automatically in early July, Microsoft said. Your e-books will be removed from Microsoft Edge when the company processes the refunds.

Your in-book notes will be available until early July as well. If you made mark-ups in your books before April 2, you'll receive an additional $25 credit to your Microsoft account. 

Originally published April 2.
Update, July 1: Notes that e-books will not longer be available starting this month. 

