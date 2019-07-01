Time is running out for you to read your Microsoft e-books. The company is shutting down its books category in the Microsoft Store this month. Customers can keep reading e-books they've already received on Microsoft Edge until early July, according to a support post. Any preordered e-books will be canceled.
Microsoft didn't immediately respond for comment on specifically when e-books will disappear.
Microsoft announced the change back in April, adding then that customers could no longer purchase e-books from the Microsoft Store.
Full refunds will roll out automatically in early July, Microsoft said. Your e-books will be removed from Microsoft Edge when the company processes the refunds.
Your in-book notes will be available until early July as well. If you made mark-ups in your books before April 2, you'll receive an additional $25 credit to your Microsoft account.
Originally published April 2.
Update, July 1: Notes that e-books will not longer be available starting this month.
Xbox boss confirms Project Scarlett will have a disc drive: Here's what else we know about the upcoming console, including 8K graphics, 120 fps and SSD.
Watch every E3 video game trailer from Square Enix, Ubisoft, Bethesda and Microsoft's E3 conferences: All the trailers you need to see are right here!
Discuss: Microsoft Store ebooks will no longer be available to read this month
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.