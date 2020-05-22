Microsoft Solitaire turns 30 on Friday

Microsoft

It first appeared 30 years ago Friday as Windows Solitaire and was designed to help Windows 3.0 users master using a mouse. Now called Microsoft Solitaire, the game is available on iPhones and Android devices and for browsers. And you can still play on Windows 10.

Microsoft said the game continues to be popular and is available in 65 languages and played in more than 200 countries and territories. Some 35 million people play each month, dealing 100 million hands each day.

To celebrate the game's birthday, Microsoft is asking players to complete a few hands today and help set a record for most games of Microsoft Solitaire played in a day. Microsoft's card game offers several variations of solitaire, including Klondike, Spider Eight FreeCell, TriPeaks and Pyramid.

