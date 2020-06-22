Microsoft shuts down Mixer, partners with Facebook for gaming streams

James Martin/CNET

Microsoft's game-streaming service Mixer is closing down, with the tech giant telling users to transition over to Facebook Gaming instead. The decision announced Monday came after Microsoft decided the time needed to grow Mixer was too long in comparison to "the vision and experiences that Microsoft and Xbox want to deliver for gamers now." The service will shut down July 22.

"We're teaming up with Facebook to enable the Mixer community to transition to Facebook Gaming," a Mixer blog post said. Facebook Gaming already has 700 million active users a month, Mixer said.

There are also plans to tie in Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud to the Facebook Gaming service.

It means the streamers signed exclusively to Microsoft's Mixer, like Ninja and Shroud, are now free to rejoin Twitch, as pointed out by The Verge. "It's up to them and their priorities," Vivek Sharma, Facebook Gaming head, told The Verge. Microsoft and Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The blog post said it's giving Mixer Partners the opportunity to move their contracts over to Facebook Gaming, where agreements will be matched "as closely as possible." They'll also be paid double their earnings for June.

Streamers involved in Mixer's open monetization program will be eligible for Facebook Gaming's Level Up Program, and viewers with outstanding Ember balances, Mixer Pro subscriptions and channel subscriptions will be given Xbox credit.

Mixer has been downloaded around 3.4 million times in the App Store and Google Play this year, according to analytics company SensorTower, amounting to a 23% decrease from last year. In total, Mixer has been downloaded 21 million times globally.