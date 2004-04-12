Microsoft shuffles execs to combat security flaws

The company has shifted Gordon Mangione, head of Microsoft's SQL Server unit, to a new role as corporate vice president of security products. In his new position, Mangione will be responsible for the development and support of Microsoft security products, including the company's ISA Server, a product that acts as an intermediary between the Internet and a company's internal network.

Microsoft also moved Rich Kaplan, who had been head of the company's content development and delivery group, to the newly created role of corporate vice president of security marketing. Kaplan has been doing some security work over the past year as Microsoft has sought to better publicize ways that companies can make using Microsoft products more secure. Kaplan also helped lead Microsoft's efforts regarding the Y2K issue.

Mangione has had some experience dealing with security issues as well. He headed the SQL unit when the SQL Slammer worm hit more than a year ago.

Both Kaplan and Mangione will report to Mike Nash, the corporate VP who heads Microsoft's Security Business and Technology Unit. A Microsoft representative said the move is designed to expand the number of executives involved in the security push.

"We are pleased to add both Rich Kaplan and Gordon Mangione, two very experienced and talented executives," security business unit representative Amy Carroll said in a statement.

Amid continued criticism over security gaps, the company is pouring resources into security, shifting engineers away from Longhorn--the next version of Windows--to the team adding security improvements to Windows XP via the Service Pack 2 upgrade due shortly.

Microsoft said a replacement for Kaplan has not yet been named, while Mangione's duties will be assumed by Paul Flessner, the senior vice president of Microsoft's overall server platform division, as well as by several general managers.