Microsoft shows off Project xCloud by playing Forza Horizon 4 on phone

Microsoft gave us a live demonstration of its Project xCloud game streaming service Tuesday, showing Forza Horizon 4 being played on an Android phone.

Conveniently, the Inside Xbox video came a week before Google is expected to reveal its game streaming service at Game Developers Conference and days after Sony brought PS4 Remote Play to iPhone and iPad.

Microsoft's video shows Kareem Choudhry, Microsoft's corporate vice president of cloud gaming, letting presenter Julia Hardy play the the open world racing game as it's streamed to a phone, using an Xbox One controller connected via Bluetooth.

"We're developing Project xCloud not as a replacement for game consoles, but as a way to provide the same choice and versatility that lovers of music and video enjoy today," Choudhry wrote in an accompanying blog post. "We're adding more ways to play Xbox games."

So don't go trading in your Xbox One just yet.

Forza Horizon 4 only hit Xbox One and PC last October, so it's pretty visually impressive and appears to run smoothly on a phone. Of course, we'd have to play it for ourselves to check for input lag (where a game doesn't respond instantly to our button presses) and how the visuals hold up out in the real world.

Choudhry noted that Microsoft is on track to have gamers help it test Project xCloud "in real-world scenarios" later in the year.