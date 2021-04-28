Samsung Unpacked CES 2022 back in Vegas Apple earnings Pokemon Snap Joe Rogan and COVID disinformation Biden's next stimulus bill

Microsoft searches for new default font. Calibri, it was fun while it lasted

The tech giant's default font from 2007 looks like it's about to get kicked to the curb.

microsoft-font

Microsoft is on the hunt for a new default font.

 Microsoft; screenshot by CNET

Microsoft is looking for a new default font to replace the well-used Calibri, which replaced Times New Roman in 2007. The tech giant has commissioned five original custom fonts to eventually replace the current default, according to a Monday release. And Microsoft takes its font choices quite seriously.

"A default font is often the first impression we make; it's the visual identity we present to other people via our resumes, documents, or emails," the design team said in the release. "And just as people and the world around us age and grow, so too should our modes of expression."

Here are the contenders: 

Tenorite
Created by Erin McLaughlin and Wei Huang.

tenorite

Font contender #1: Tenorite

 Microsoft

Bierstadt
Created by Steve Matteson.

bierstadt

Font contender #2: Bierstadt

 Microsoft

Skeena
Created by John Hudson and Paul Hanslow.

skeena

Font contender #3: Skeena

 Microsoft

Seaford
Created by Tobias Frere-Jones, Nina Stössinger and Fred Shallcrass.

seaford

Font contender #4: Seaford

 Microsoft

Grandview
Created by Aaron Bell.

grandview

Font contender #5: Grandview

 Microsoft

Microsoft said it would be evaluating the five fonts over the next few months, but you can try out the new fonts in your Microsoft 365 apps via the cloud now. The tech giant is also asking for feedback on social media.