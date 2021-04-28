Microsoft searches for new default font. Calibri, it was fun while it lasted

Microsoft; screenshot by CNET

Microsoft is looking for a new default font to replace the well-used Calibri, which replaced Times New Roman in 2007. The tech giant has commissioned five original custom fonts to eventually replace the current default, according to a Monday release. And Microsoft takes its font choices quite seriously.

"A default font is often the first impression we make; it's the visual identity we present to other people via our resumes, documents, or emails," the design team said in the release. "And just as people and the world around us age and grow, so too should our modes of expression."

Here are the contenders:

Tenorite

Created by Erin McLaughlin and Wei Huang.

Bierstadt

Created by Steve Matteson.

Skeena

Created by John Hudson and Paul Hanslow.

Seaford

Created by Tobias Frere-Jones, Nina Stössinger and Fred Shallcrass.

Grandview

Created by Aaron Bell.

Microsoft said it would be evaluating the five fonts over the next few months, but you can try out the new fonts in your Microsoft 365 apps via the cloud now. The tech giant is also asking for feedback on social media.