Microsoft says Windows 10X isn't happening

Matt Elliott/CNET

Computers running Windows 10 will see the May 2021 update rolling out in the coming days with a few improvements, performance boosts and security tweaks. In the future, they'll see more changes that were initially planned for Windows 10X, which is now dead.

Windows 10X -- Microsoft's operating system designed for dual-screen devices -- won't be released at all, Microsoft confirmed in a blog post Tuesday about the May 2021 Windows 10 update. Instead, the company says it's taking what it learned with Windows 10X and integrating that into its other products.

"Instead of bringing a product called Windows 10X to market in 2021 like we originally intended, we are leveraging learnings from our journey thus far and accelerating the integration of key foundational 10X technology into other parts of Windows and products at the company," wrote Microsoft executive John Cable in the blog post.

Some examples of Windows 10X tech use in other products include Microsoft Defender Application Guard, enhanced Voice Typing experience and improved touch keyboard functions.

There were reports earlier in the month that the new operating systems wouldn't come out even after it was pushed back from its original 2020 release.

