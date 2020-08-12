Microsoft says Surface Duo is coming Sept. 10 for $1399

Microsoft

Microsoft in an early morning blog post Wednesday said it'll begin accepting preorders for the Surface Duo handheld device it first revealed last year. The software giant said the device will launch Sept. 10 and start at $1,399 for its 128GB version.

The Surface Duo features two 5.6-inch screens connected by a pair of what Microsoft calls "dual-axis" 360-degree hinges. The technology Microsoft developed for the Surface Duo allows the screens to lay flat on a table facing up, be folded into a tent mode with screens facing out, held like a book with screens facing inward, or closed like a clamshell.

The Surface Duo's design stands out from other super-sized phones such as last year's Samsung Galaxy Fold, which retailed for $1,980, and Huawei's Mate X, which cost an equivalent of $2,400 when it released last year too. Both those phones featured a large single screen that can be folded in half, rather than Microsoft's dual-screen device.

The Surface Duo also runs on a modified version of Google's Android software, which powers nearly all devices that aren't made by Apple. Microsoft said it chose Android because of the app catalog it already has.