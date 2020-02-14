Microsoft may have new hardware up its sleeve. The tech giant is rumored to hold an event this spring to reveal a new Surface Book 3 laptop and Surface Go 2 tablet. Both products are expected to get internal and external upgrades, though they won't be getting major overhauls, according to a report Friday from Brad Sams with tech sites Petri and Thurrott.
The Surface Book 3 will reportedly be powered by a 10th generation Intel processors and Nvidia GTX 16 series graphics card. The top-end Surface Book may also have an option for a Nvidia Quadro card, according to Sams, citing people familiar with Microsoft's plans.
The Surface Go is a more portable, but less power version of Microsoft's Surface tablet. The Surface Go 2 will reportedly be powered by an Intel Pentium Gold processor, though there may also be an option for a Core M processor.
It's unclear how much the new devices may cost. The Surface Book 2 started at $1,499 for the 13-inch and $2,499 for the 15-inch when launched in 2017. The Surface Go, which launched in 2018, was priced at $399.
Microsoft declined to comment.
Microsoft held an event this past October where it revealed new Surface laptops and tablets, including the Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Neo. The company also showed off a new dual-screen phone called the Surface Duo, as well as wireless Surface Earbuds.
Discuss: Microsoft rumored to reveal Surface Book 3, Surface Go 2 this spring
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.