Microsoft rumored to reveal Surface Book 3, Surface Go 2 this spring

Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft may have new hardware up its sleeve. The tech giant is rumored to hold an event this spring to reveal a new Surface Book 3 laptop and Surface Go 2 tablet. Both products are expected to get internal and external upgrades, though they won't be getting major overhauls, according to a report Friday from Brad Sams with tech sites Petri and Thurrott.

The Surface Book 3 will reportedly be powered by a 10th generation Intel processors and Nvidia GTX 16 series graphics card. The top-end Surface Book may also have an option for a Nvidia Quadro card, according to Sams, citing people familiar with Microsoft's plans.

The Surface Go is a more portable, but less power version of Microsoft's Surface tablet. The Surface Go 2 will reportedly be powered by an Intel Pentium Gold processor, though there may also be an option for a Core M processor.

It's unclear how much the new devices may cost. The Surface Book 2 started at $1,499 for the 13-inch and $2,499 for the 15-inch when launched in 2017. The Surface Go, which launched in 2018, was priced at $399.

Microsoft declined to comment.

Microsoft held an event this past October where it revealed new Surface laptops and tablets, including the Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Neo. The company also showed off a new dual-screen phone called the Surface Duo, as well as wireless Surface Earbuds.