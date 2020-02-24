Microsoft reveals Xbox Series X specs

Microsoft

Xbox boss Phil Spencer posted a blog Monday on some of the specs in Microsoft's upcoming Xbox Series X set for release later this year. The new console will not only have more graphics power and a solid-state drive for faster loading, but it will also be backward compatibles with all the previous generations of Xbox games.

Powering the Xbox Series X is a custom RDNA 2 and Zen 2 Processor from AMD. This will make the system four times faster than the Xbox One and can achieve 12 teraflops, which is double what the Xbox One X could do. The GPU will make use of a Variable Rate Shading technique allowing it to focus on effects on individual objects rather than on the entire screen. The Xbox Series X will also have hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing that greatly improves the lighting effects in games and will support up to 120 FPS.

An SSD will help load games faster and allow players to quickly resume their games when the console is in a suspended state. The Xbox One does have the ability to return to a game when the console is put to sleep, but the Quick Resume feature will work across multiple titles.

The Xbox Series X will also have backward compatibility with the original Xbox, the Xbox 360 and the Xbox One. Those older titles will also receive some improvement such as faster load times, improved fidelity and better framerates. Microsoft will also use Smart Delivery on its new system that will let players buy one copy of an Xbox Game Studios title that can be used on either the Xbox One or Xbox Series X, whichever is the best hardware the owner has available. Publishers and developers will also have access to the technology if they want it. Xbox Games Pass will receive some improvements on the new system and will include Halo Infinite when it releases.

Microsoft is also making improvements to the console's speed in other aspects. Dynamic Latency Input uses the Xbox Series X high bandwidth, proprietary wireless communication protocol to reduce the delay between the Xbox controller and the system. The HDMI 2.1 input will also use new tech to both synchronize the refresh rate between the console and the display while also reducing lag.

Microsoft

Monday's blog did reveal some of the big specs for the Xbox Series X, but there are still unknowns. Most notably is the lack of pricing. Sony's PlayStation 5 shares a lot of the same features as Microsoft's next console and its components cost approximately $450. When the Xbox One came out in 2013, it had a price tag of $499, which was $100 more than Sony's PlayStation 4.

There's also speculation of a disc-less Xbox Series X console that could be designed to be more budget-friendly. This could also mean there's a possible "pro" version that could have even more power.

The Xbox Series X is set for release holiday 2020.

Originally published on Feb. 24: 6:46 a.m. PT.

Update, 7:22 a.m. PT: Adds additional background details.