Microsoft reveals Project xCloud service to stream Xbox games to phones

Microsoft revealed Monday that it's testing an Xbox game streaming service, currently codenamed Project xCloud.

The company demonstrated its work on the service so far in a blog post and video showing Forza and Halo games being played on Android phones and tablets. The games work both with an Xbox controller paired over Bluetooth and using a touchscreen overlay when there is no controller.

"Project xCloud's state-of-the-art global game-streaming technology will offer you the freedom to play on the device you want without being locked to a particular device," writes Kareem Choudhry, Microsoft's corporate vice president for cloud gaming.

Public tests of the Project xCloud service are set to begin in 2019, with Microsoft saying the tests will help it "learn and scale with different volumes and locations." The company has also built custom server hardware that hosts components from multiple Xbox One consoles, with plans to scale up as needed.

An Xbox game-streaming service of some kind was first teased by Microsoft at its E3 2018 press event in June. Game-streaming services themselves are not new: Sony has its PlayStation Now service; Ubisoft is partnering with Google to have Assassin's Creed Odyssey stream in the Chrome browser; and Capcom's Resident Evil 7 is available on Nintendo Switch in Japan via streaming.

But internet speeds, which vary greatly around the world, are often a challenge for these services. For now, Xbox has its Game Pass service, which currently only supplies downloadable games to its subscribers. The PlayStation Now service last month began supporting downloadable games.