Microsoft Restricts Its Facial Recognition Tools Citing The Need for 'Responsible AI'

Microsoft is restricting access to its facial recognition tools, citing societal and racial risks that the artificial intelligence systems could pose.

The tech corporation released a 27-page Responsible AI Standard on Tuesday that details the company's goals toward equitable and trustworthy AI. To align with the standard, Microsoft is limiting access to facial recognition tools in Azure Face API, Computer Vision and Video Indexer.

"We recognize that for AI systems to be trustworthy, they need to be appropriate solutions to the problems they are designed to solve," wrote Natasha Crampton, chief responsible AI officer at Microsoft, in a blog post. She added the company would retire its Azure services that infer "emotional states and identity attributes such as gender, age, smile, facial hair, hair, and makeup."

