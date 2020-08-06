Microsoft reportedly wants to buy TikTok's global operations

Angela Lang/CNET

Microsoft is reportedly considering a total buyout of TikTok's global business from ByteDance. It follows the US tech giant exploring the acquisition of TikTok's US, Canadian, Australian and New Zealand businesses earlier this week after a conversation between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and President Donald Trump. Trump has been reportedly considering an order to force the Chinese company to divest ownership of the video app.

Microsoft's new negotiations, reported Thursday by the Financial Times citing five separate unnamed sources, would see it take over the Indian and European arms of TikTok. But the deal reporttedly wouldn't include ByteDance's sister Chinese app Douyin.

Microsoft and TikTok didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. A source told Business Insider the report was false.

Apple is reportedly also interested in buying up the TikTok app from ByteDance.