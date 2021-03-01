Microsoft reportedly testing xCloud in 1080p

Lori Grunin/CNET

Microsoft is testing xCloud in 1080p, according to a report Monday by WindowsCentral. The cloud gaming service is currently available in 720p streams, but an upgrade to 1080p would bring it in line with fellow service Google Stadia.

The news comes as Microsoft is also reportedly upgrading its xCloud servers from Xbox One S consoles to Xbox Series X, according to CNET sister site GameSpot.

Microsoft began testing a web-based version of xCloud last month, according to The Verge. This would allow Xbox users to access games via a web browser.

Xbox didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.