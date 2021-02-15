Microsoft reportedly testing xCloud game service for the web

Lori Grunin/CNET

Microsoft has begun testing a web-based version of its xCloud game-streaming service, The Verge reported Monday. The service is being tested with employees ahead of a public preview, the site reported.

The service will allow Xbox owners to access games through a web browser, The Verge said in a report that included purported images of its interface.

The web version will include a simple launcher that recommends games, and lets you resume recently played titles and access games available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the software giant's $15 a month streaming video game subscription service.

The xCloud browser version will also reportedly be baked into the PC version of the Xbox app on Windows 10.

Through xCloud, players are able to access games on smartphones and tablets while on the go, streaming visually rich games from Microsoft's servers to deliver console-quality experiences on a comparatively less capable device.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.